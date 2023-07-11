Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $8.98 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.7% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.27. The company had a trading volume of 955,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,187. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average of $119.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
