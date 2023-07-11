Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $8.98 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.7% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.27. The company had a trading volume of 955,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,187. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average of $119.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

