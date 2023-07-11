Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells $787,962.50 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $787,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IONS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 563,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.