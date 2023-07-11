IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

IPGP stock traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $136.42. 229,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,159. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $137.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average of $116.53.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $957,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,251,836.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $957,247.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,251,836.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

