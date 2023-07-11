iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.9% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.04. The stock had a trading volume of 303,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,199. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.58.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

