iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $174,000. American Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.03. 2,606,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,407. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

