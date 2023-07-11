iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.14

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 65351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

