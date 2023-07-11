iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.14

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 65351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

