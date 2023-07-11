iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.14

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 65351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $730.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.