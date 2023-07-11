Jacob Chacko Sells 10,508 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 10,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $84,169.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Jacob Chacko sold 4,336 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,731.36.

On Monday, June 26th, Jacob Chacko sold 20,000 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $160,600.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ORIC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 315,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,502. The company has a market capitalization of $357.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

