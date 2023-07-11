Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 11,346 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.19% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $167,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

NEP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.67. 290,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.