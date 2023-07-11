Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,834,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,289 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.57% of Marriott International worth $802,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,472,000 after purchasing an additional 662,346 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.69.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.01. The company had a trading volume of 731,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,546. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.54. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.70 and a 12-month high of $193.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

