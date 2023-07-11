Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.44 Billion Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,579,801 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 535,739 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,442,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.54.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.29. 251,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $271.61 and a 1-year high of $354.94. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,691 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

