Jennison Associates LLC Sells 344,926 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,137,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,926 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $423,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARGX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of argenx by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of argenx by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of argenx by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARGX. Societe Generale began coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $455.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.60. 58,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.89. argenx SE has a one year low of $333.07 and a one year high of $423.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

