Jennison Associates LLC Sells 520,941 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 520,941 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.10% of Targa Resources worth $181,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 103,025 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.73. 646,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

