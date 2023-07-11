Jiayin Group Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of JFIN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. 48,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,639. The company has a market capitalization of $282.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 135.07%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

