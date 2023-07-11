Joystick Price Tops $0.0107 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $76.72 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01071981 USD and is down -6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

