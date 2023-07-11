JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target to GBX 104

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 88 ($1.13) to GBX 104 ($1.34) in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.35) to GBX 110 ($1.42) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 144 ($1.85) to GBX 159 ($2.05) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deliveroo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Deliveroo Price Performance

Shares of DROOF opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

