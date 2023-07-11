JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 680

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.10) to GBX 680 ($8.75) in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.32) to GBX 1,000 ($12.87) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.97) to GBX 800 ($10.29) in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.79) to GBX 671 ($8.63) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($11.58) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $734.60.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $40.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in HSBC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 40.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in HSBC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

