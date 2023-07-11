JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Acquires 869 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 492,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 363,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 134,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $404.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

