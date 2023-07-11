Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.35. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $271.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

