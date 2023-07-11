KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue — Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KIO opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

