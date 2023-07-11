KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue — Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of KIO opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
