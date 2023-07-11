Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 3.1%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 61,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Lavoro Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

Lavoro ( NASDAQ:LVRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter valued at about $17,325,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

