Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.