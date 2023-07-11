Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 926,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 53.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.