Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LSI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage stock opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $146.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.55.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.37%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 346,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 728.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

