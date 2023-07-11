LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPTH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
