Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 123,091 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 246.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,091 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bank of America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $28.82. 15,769,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,828,551. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

