Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Strategic Equity Management increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 125,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.59. 19,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,873. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $254.96.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

