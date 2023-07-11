Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.96.

CSX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861,275. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

