Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 13th

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, July 13th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, July 13th.

Lion Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGHL opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. Lion Group has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Lion Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71,954 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lion Group by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.