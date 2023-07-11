Lior Golan Sells 10,000 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,017,666.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 10th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $32,800.00.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $31,300.00.
  • On Friday, June 30th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $31,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 28th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $32,200.00.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $30,800.00.
  • On Thursday, June 22nd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $3,612.00.
  • On Thursday, June 15th, Lior Golan sold 2,925 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $8,775.00.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 1,278,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $968.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

