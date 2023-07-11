Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1,815.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $369.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.05 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

