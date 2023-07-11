Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Barclays

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUNMF. UBS Group raised Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

