Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan Sells 24,202 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. 10,204,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,027,586. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on M. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.