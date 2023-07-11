MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

MMD stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $19.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

