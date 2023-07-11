Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Reaches $16.97 on Top Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $141,881.82 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for about $16.97 or 0.00055418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

