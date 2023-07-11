Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.29.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRNS opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $536.34 million, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.