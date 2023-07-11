MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Down 3%

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $111.66 and last traded at $112.74. Approximately 297,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 624,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -711.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.