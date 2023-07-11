MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading Up 6%

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) traded up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.46. 98,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 283,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $689.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.30.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White purchased 5,916,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $59,168,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,568,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 548.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

