Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $333.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $263.00 to $333.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $294.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $298.13. The company has a market cap of $753.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,404,105 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

