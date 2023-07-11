Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and $170,898.13 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002738 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000324 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

