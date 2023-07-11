Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) Trading 0.5% Higher

Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $105.73. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.24.
Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Stock Up 0.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.73.
