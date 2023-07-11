MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $17.95 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.95 or 0.00058821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $80.17 million and $3.37 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014011 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,539.95 or 1.00082483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.48096705 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $3,657,641.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.