MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,162 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.30% of MetLife worth $133,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.74. 1,784,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,818. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

