Mizuho Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $415.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PH. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.83.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $392.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.90. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $393.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

