MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Upgraded at CIBC

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTY Food Group stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

