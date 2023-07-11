MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 163 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,938. The firm has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.