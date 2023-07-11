MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.88.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.78. The stock had a trading volume of 320,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,790. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

