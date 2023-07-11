MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 413 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.75. 5,555,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,564,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $298.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,343 shares of company stock worth $9,404,105 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

