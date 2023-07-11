NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2023

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAASGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 604,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 458,190 shares.The stock last traded at $5.71 and had previously closed at $5.69.

NaaS Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAASGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NaaS Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NaaS Technology in the first quarter valued at $672,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NaaS Technology in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.