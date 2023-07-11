NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 604,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 458,190 shares.The stock last traded at $5.71 and had previously closed at $5.69.

NaaS Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NaaS Technology

About NaaS Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NaaS Technology in the first quarter valued at $672,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NaaS Technology in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

