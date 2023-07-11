Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002388 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $97.37 million and $1.12 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,599.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.62 or 0.00315728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00896012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013006 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00534468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00061442 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00131159 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.