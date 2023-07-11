Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NAVB stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.51.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
